Macksville Medical Centre joins Nurse Student Rural Placement Program

THE Macksville Medical Centre is now partnering in a program to encourage nursing students to take clinical placements in regional areas.

The Nurse Student Rural Placement (NSRP) program is a collaboration between the Australian Practice Nurse Association and the Rural Doctor’s Network who work with universities Australia-wide to help facilitate clinical placements in rural locations.

It’s a new initiative that focuses on addressing the current and future workforce shortages, giving the next generation primary care nurses experience in our rural and remote regions.

The NSRP envisages that giving students immersive rural placements will enable nursing students to see this as a viable and attractive career path after graduation.

Stella Felice, who is completing her third year of nursing through Southern Cross University, is currently in the midst of her seven-week placement at the Macksville Medical Centre, where staff and patients are assisting her to achieve her objective of becoming a General Practice Nurse.

“From the moment I arrived to start my placement, I was made to feel welcome by all the staff at the Macksville Medical Centre,” Stella said.

“My preceptor Lesa Hennessy is very knowledgeable in community and practice nursing and she has exposed me to many facets of practice nursing, such as completing my cold chain certificate, and techniques to improve vaccination delivery.

“Thanks to Lesa, I have rediscovered my passion for nursing and serving the community.”

Macksville Medical Centre Registered Nurse Lesa Hennessy said, “As a preceptor I found mentoring very rewarding, enabling me to share my clinical knowledge and skills.

“In addition, I enjoyed mentoring Student Nurse Stella and have provided her with a solid foundation moving forward in her nursing career.

“Stella has a very caring nature and is open to learning new skills. Congratulations Stella on almost completing your placement.”

Casey Shorter, Practice Manager added, “It has been a wonderful opportunity for the practice and patients to be part of this program and to support Stella in her journey.”