Macksville Men’s Bowls



WE had two games of Championship Fours on Sunday 15 which saw the side of Ben Lane, Ken Ainsworth, Bob Antcliff and Skip Pom Howard victorious over Digger Grace, Nobby Carlow, Marbuk and Skip Ida Down in a close game 20-19.

The other game Nick Kirby, BBC, Brendo Howard and Skip Andrew Shearer defeated Bluey Garner, Joe Welsh, Michael McMahon and Skip Peter Fox Jnr 19-9.

Two great games to watch and good to see two new bowlers to the club, Nick and Ben, progressing.

The final of the mixed pairs was played on Saturday 21, a very tight game from start to finish with Karen Liddell and Mark Coleman just getting over the line against Carol Turner and Greg Burton 23-19.

Sunday 22 was the semi finals of the 4s with Pom Howard’s side defeating Max Ward, John Cummings, Cliff Yager and Skip Mark Coleman 16-14.

The other semi saw Andrew Shearer’s side defeating Phil Rose, Keith Hickey, Phil Brennan and Skip Col Crawford in a nail biter finish on the last bowl 20-19.

Final to be played Sunday 29 January.

By Mark COLEMAN