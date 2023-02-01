Macksville Men’s Bowls

AUSTRALIA Day saw a great turnout on the greens with 24 bowlers and many spectators watching on, lots of laughs and some cracking bowls followed by the Aussie sausage sizzle.

The final of the club Fours was played on Sunday with two great sides matching up.

Ben Lane, Ken Ainsworth, Bullant and skip Pom Howard against Nick Kirby, Gary Towner, Brendo Howard and skip Andrew Shearer.

Andrew’s side led from start to finish winning 26-8.

Pom suffering from swollen ankles tried valiantly but had no answers on the day.

Well done to both teams.

By Mark COLEMAN