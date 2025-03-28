Macksville Sea Eagles ready to thrive in 2025



THE Macksville Sea Eagles kicked off their 2025 campaign with a strong showing in pre-season trials last Saturday at Allan Gillett Oval.

Taking on the Macleay Valley Mustangs from Group 3, the club fielded teams across Women’s Tackle, Reserve Grade and First Grade divisions, in a valuable hit-out ahead of the upcoming season.

A solid crowd turned out to witness an entertaining day of football, with all teams showing promise.

The Women’s Tackle side impressed with their new combinations, gaining crucial match experience that will serve them well as the season progresses.

The Reserve Grade squad put in a strong performance, while First Grade welcomed some new faces and returning players, displaying resilience in the forward pack despite a few key absences due to North Coast Bulldogs commitments and cricket grand finals.

With round one fast approaching, Macksville will travel to Coffs Harbour on Sunday 27 April before hosting their first home games against Sawtell on Sunday 5 May.

Before the season officially kicks off, supporters and sponsors are invited to get involved in a couple of exciting club events.

A Sea Eagles Golf Day will be held on Sunday 6 April at Macksville Country Club, one of the club’s major sponsors.

● Format: Four-person Ambrose

● Sign-on: 8:30am for a 9:00am shotgun start

● Cost: $50 per player (includes green fees and burger and chips)

● Competitions: Longest Drive, Nearest to the Pin, and a 3rd Hole Challenge

● Contact for Team Nominations: Dave Lindsay on 0408 809 869 or Todd Bartlett on 0419 631 835

● Presentation at 12:00pm, followed by the inaugural Eagles Crab Races at 1:00pm.

The Sea Eagles season launch is set to take place on Friday 11 April.

Fans and supporters are invited to officially welcome in the 2025 season at the Macksville Country Club from 6:00pm.

By Nigel WILBOW