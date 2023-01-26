Macksville Sea Eagles soaring towards big 2023 season

THE Macksville Sea Eagles have commenced their 2023 campaign on a strong note.

With most of the squad from 2022 indicating they are keen to play again, along with a crop of new signings, the First Grade squad is looking strong, especially in the forwards.

Andrew ‘Bully’ Welsh has re-signed for another year and plays a vital role in a number of positions for the team.

Frank Winterstein has also committed to play again in 2023, bringing with him the wealth of experience earnt playing in the NRL for the Canterbury Bulldogs, the Manly Sea Eagles and the Penrith Panthers.

Frank also played in the English Super League for Widnes, Wakefield and French side Toulouse.

Utility player Louis Shields has signed for the Sea Eagles in 2023, having previously competed in both league and union competitions in the Northern Rivers.

Jordan Moore is back at the club this season after a poor run with injuries, adding some depth to the back row.

Another new signing for the Sea Eagles is Stephan Blair, who joins from the South West Rocks Marlins RLFC, with the talented back expected to bring some individual brilliance to the side.

First Grade Captain/Coach Matt Hyland, who has been in charge for the last two seasons, is looking to build on what the club achieved last year.

”Im very happy with the way things are shaping up for the club,” Matt told News Of The Area.

“We have retained a majority of last year’s squad and with new signings, we should have a strong season.

“The numbers have been very good for this stage of the season, but we encourage all intending players, for all grades, including the Ladies League Tag, to come on down to Macksville Oval on Tuesdays and prepare for a successful season.”

The Coach of the Reserve Grade Side is Cameron Blair, who’s wealth of experience will be an asset in guiding younger players and elevating them to First Grade levels.

Coaching the U/18s is Karl Spear, who is looking to emulate last year’s Premiership success.

News Of The Area asked Karl how he thinks the young men will perform in 2023.

”We have kept basically the same squad as last year with fifteen players backing up again to play for the Sea Eagles.

“Most of the players are from the Bowraville JRLC.

“If we can remain injury free we should give the competition a real shake,” Karl said.

A Ladies League Tag Team has been entered in the Group 2 competition once again, led by coach Lucas Grace.

The Ladies are training well and looking forward to a strong showing in the competition.

Head trainer and fitness guru Darren Hoffman has set a cracking pace for the players from all grades and will get them fit and raring to go for the start of the season.

News Of The Area spoke with Club President Dean Hillery about the club’s goals for the upcoming season.

“The Sea Eagles have been on the cusp of a Premiership over the last couple of seasons,” Dean said.

“The club has been very competitive but fallen short in the end of season games.

“This year we believe with addition of some good signings in the forwards and Stephan Blair in the halves, the club will go very well in the Group 2 Competition.

“It’s good to have Matt Hyland as the Captain/Coach again as he is invaluable to the club and a great leader.”

Macksville RLFC would like to welcome Goodyear Autocare Macksville as their major sponsor for the 2023 season.

By Bruce AULSEBROOK