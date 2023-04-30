Macksville Show Art Exhibition 2023

THE art pavilion was once again an important part of the Macksville Show.

There are many venues for artists to display their work around the valley but the agricultural show is a special opportunity to reach people that do not have time to visit galleries.



Large numbers of viewers flowed through the pavilion on both days of the show.

There were nearly 90 paintings on display across the four categories with a secret judge to select a winner and second in each one.

The ‘People’s Choice’ is always a popular competition with 774 votes recorded.

The winning choice was ‘I’m Happy’ by Bruce Redman.

The category winners were:

1. Landscape/Seascape – Sponsored by Trimbles Furniture Macksville

First – BRAG ‘River Street, Macksville’

Second – Mark Farnsworth ‘Crooked Rock’

2. Flora/Fauna – Sponsored by Fortade Group

First – Bruce Redman ‘I’m Happy’

Second – Christine Hamilton ‘Maggie’

3. Open (any subject) – Sponsored by TURSA

First – Carol Simon ‘Begging for Breakfast’

Second – Alan Mills ‘Helen Gorge’

4. Small painting (any subject) – Sponsored by TURSA

First – Carol Simons ‘Evening on the Water’

Second – Janice Riddle ‘Yellow Flower’

The Grand Champion from the section winners was Carol Simons with her ‘Evening on the Water’.

Congratulations to the winners and thanks to the sponsors.

The display was hosted by the Bowraville Racecourse Group (BRAG) with members involved in all aspects of the exhibition.

A special thanks to Elwin Butler who put in many hours from the beginning to the end.

By Bruce REDMAN