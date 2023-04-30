Macksville Show hailed a “resounding” success Nambucca Valley Nambucca Valley - popup ad Nambucca Valley News Photo Gallery by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 1, 2023 The centrepiece of every Macksville Show is always the Agricultural Judging. THE 2023 Macksville Show, held on 21 and 22 April, was a resounding success. Despite some minor wind and rain, Mother Nature was largely cooperative, allowing for a fun and engaging event that celebrated the Nambucca Valley in all its glory. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au The Show drew in strong attendance numbers, with visitors from all over the region coming to enjoy the wide range of entertainment on offer. From the thrilling performances of the Aussie FMX team to the high-octane excitement of the Mower Races and the spectacle of the Demolition Derby, there was never a dull moment to be had. Children, in particular, had a blast at the Macksville Show, with plenty of fun activities to keep them entertained. The lolly scramble and a variety of rides and sideshow alley games kept them busy for hours on end. In keeping with the agricultural focus of the Macksville Show, there were numerous horse events, cattle judging competitions, and poultry displays. The pavilion showcased an array of incredible cooking, crafts, arts, and flower arrangements that wowed visitors with their creativity and skill. President of the Macksville Show, Michael Ettelson told News Of The Area, “Everything has gone according to plan and the show was a resounding success.” With so much to see and do, it’s no surprise that the 2023 Macksville Show was such a hit with visitors of all ages. By Mick BIRTLES Peter Sobey, Leroy Guthrie, Gary Sutter and Brian Beven from the Nambucca Heads and Macksville Men’s Sheds were demonstrating their wares at this year’s Macksville Show The RFS’s Ruth Allsopp gives Tommy Cowles a lesson on fire fighting. Fredrick Smith, Doreen Flarrety and Lewis Parkins of the Nambucca Valley SES were bust recruiting and demonstrating their skills at this year’s Macksville Show. The petting zoo was a big hit with Cadence Welsh. Hannah Ryan hands a show bag over to an excited Georgia Grima and her mom, Michelle. The Lawn Mower Races were a crowd favourite. Kerrie Spear, Greg Welsh and Leanne Welsh of the Macksville Show Society admire the giant pumpkins. Members of the Nambucca Valley Evening CWA and the Macksville CWA June Rossington, Margaret Duffus, Merrie Hunt and Jennifer DeElboux. Ricky Graham and Corey Heath from Elders were on hand with a broad range of rural advice. Marion Watts, Glenys Thompson, Garry Miles and Robyn Jones from the Nambucca Valley Garden Club stand proudly in front of their magnificent display. Sideshow Alley was a hit with all ages. The little ones loved The Dino Larious Show.