Macksville Show hailed a “resounding” success

THE 2023 Macksville Show, held on 21 and 22 April, was a resounding success.

Despite some minor wind and rain, Mother Nature was largely cooperative, allowing for a fun and engaging event that celebrated the Nambucca Valley in all its glory.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Show drew in strong attendance numbers, with visitors from all over the region coming to enjoy the wide range of entertainment on offer.

From the thrilling performances of the Aussie FMX team to the high-octane excitement of the Mower Races and the spectacle of the Demolition Derby, there was never a dull moment to be had.

Children, in particular, had a blast at the Macksville Show, with plenty of fun activities to keep them entertained.

The lolly scramble and a variety of rides and sideshow alley games kept them busy for hours on end.

In keeping with the agricultural focus of the Macksville Show, there were numerous horse events, cattle judging competitions, and poultry displays.

The pavilion showcased an array of incredible cooking, crafts, arts, and flower arrangements that wowed visitors with their creativity and skill.

President of the Macksville Show, Michael Ettelson told News Of The Area, “Everything has gone according to plan and the show was a resounding success.”

With so much to see and do, it’s no surprise that the 2023 Macksville Show was such a hit with visitors of all ages.

By Mick BIRTLES