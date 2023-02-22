Macksville Soccer Club looks forward to 2023 season

WITH the good news regarding the security of their beloved home ground confirmed, the Macksville Soccer Club is now able to focus entirely on the approaching 2023 Football Season.

With registration for players opening on 1 February this year, the 50-year-old club is happy with the numbers, particularly juniors, who are joining the club.

“There has been interest from many families that are new to the area and lots of familiar faces however we need to have our teams nominated by the end of February so I urge potential players not to delay registration,” President of the Macksville Soccer Club, Gayle Murray, told News Of The Area.

Secretary of the Macksville Soccer Club, Dave Pirani, is encouraging senior players to register as soon as possible.

“Although junior registration is going well, many senior players leave it late to register and we want seniors to register as soon as they can to ensure the club is able to start training and aim for finals glory.”

To register it is as simple as going to www.playfootball.com.au and following the links or by going to www.macksvillefc.com.au and following the links.

The cost of registration for juniors is also dramatically reduced by using the NSW State Government’s Active Kid Vouchers.

“Juniors under the age of age play a non-competitive version of the game with the emphasis on having fun,” Gayle Murray added.

Juniors play on Saturday mornings and seniors play on Saturday afternoons.

Home games are at the Macksville Soccer Playing Fields in North Macksville with away games being as far north as Woolgoolga, as far south as Scotts Head and as far west as Dorrigo.

The Macksville Soccer Club senior mens and women’s teams are no strangers to finals football, however both Gayle and Dave agree the club would love to finish top of the ladder in 2023.

Both the junior and senior competitions start on 22 April 2023.

The Macksville Soccer Club holds training every Tuesday afternoon at the Macksville Soccer Playing Fields in North Macksville and timings for each age group can be found on the club’s Facebook page and website.

By Mick BIRTLES