MacLeod’s donate gift cards for kids in need

KEEPING the Christmas spirit alive for kids from disadvantaged families is an ongoing joy for local businessman Andrew MacLeod and his team from MacLeod’s Furniture and Beds R Us.

“A couple of years ago when Covid hit us I was made aware of the challenging conditions the local members of St Vincent de Paul were faced with the creation of their Christmas hampers.



“Christmas is supposed to be a special time for kids, so we decided to provide Vinnies with 100 gift cards worth $50 each for the kids in the local area to spend in Big W.

“We like to be community minded and we are very happy to support organisations like St Vincent de Paul.”

The local Vinnies Christmas Appeal is almost at the distribution stage to deliver hampers to invited families who have been to Vinnies for assistance in the last year or so.

Vinnies says that families are feeling the pressure more than ever now with the rising costs of living, and are unsure how they’ll be able to keep the lights on, let alone put presents under the tree this Christmas.

The St Vincent de Paul Society NSW says support is needed more than ever to help struggling Australian families, including many who have previously never needed assistance.

“Thousands of families are experiencing immense hardship and stress in Australia and this has continued since Covid and has been exacerbated by inflationary pressures.

“For many that pain is only going to intensify at Christmas,” said Leon Walsh from St Vincent de Paul Society NSW.