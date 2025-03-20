‘Mad Hatters’ attempt a $20,000 goal for cancer research



GLOUCESTER’S Steve Parkin is on a mission to raise over $20,000 with his Alice in Wonderland-themed Ford Falcon in this year’s Mystery Box Rally.

The event, a five-day return trip from Broken Hill on a mystery route, combines adventure and fun with raising critical funds for the Cancer Council.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Over 300 people are expected to participate in the event.

The Mystery Box Rally is “one of the largest community lead fundraising events for Cancer Council in Australia”, the event website states.

Steve and his daughter Laura, or “Team Mad Hatters”, will set out on their third Rally in August, with fundraising efforts well underway.

The team have previously raised more than $32,000 for the Cancer Council by participating in the last two rallies.

“The first year, we made over $14,000,” Steve said.

“The second year we made $18,000. This year we’re pushing for $20,000.”

They are off to a great start, with the Laurie family from Knowla Livestock kickstarting the team’s fundraising efforts by providing four Angus cows that sold at last week’s cattle sales for $1,600 per head.

“James Laurie was the instigator of the cattle being sold, and the Laurie family had been absolutely brilliant and great supporters,” Steve told News Of The Area.

“I’m extremely humbled by how the community rallies around these sorts of things,” he said.

“It’s just amazing to me when you see such a small community and how much they support it.”

A range of local businesses and organisations are supporting this year’s fundraiser, building upon their contributions in previous years.

Steve will have the car on show at the upcoming Gloucester Show and will be holding a raffle to raise funds. Donations can also be made at https://2025.mysteryboxrally.com.au/mad-hatters.

By Joshua GILBERT