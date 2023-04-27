Maddie McTernan makes Australian Para swim team for the 2023 Para World Championships

MADDIE McTernan has been named in the Australian Paralympic Swimming Team for the 2023 Para World Championships.

The 11th Para Swimming World Championships are being held in Manchester, England from 31 July to 6 August, 2023.

McTernan hails from Woolgoolga and honed her swimming talents with the Coffs Harbour Swimming Club.

A passionately dedicated swimmer from a young age, 22-year-old Maddie is considered the fastest and most consistent S14 female competitor in Australia.

Alongside fellow S14 Australian teammate Ruby Storm, the girls will once again team up with fellow male S14 teammates, Ben Hance and Jack Ireland, who won the silver medal last year at the 2022 world championships in Portugal.

They competed together in the 4 x 100m mixed Freestyle relay.

“Both Maddie and Ruby will be fighting for freestyle anchor spot in the 4 x 100m mixed medley relay,” Maddie’s father, Paul McTernan told News Of The Area.

“The person who gets this spot is decided on which female swims the fastest freestyle time in the earlier mixed 4 x 100m Freestyle relay.

“Maddie got last year’s spot where Australia was beaten for the gold medal by one hundredth of a second.

“Australia prides itself on medalling in relays,” said Paul.

Proud Maddie announced her news on social media, writing, “It’s official I have made my 5th Australian team, my 3rd world championships team, this time in Manchester UK.

“I would like to thank my sponsors who supported me and I would like to thank my coach and my club All Saints Swimming club, also the Coffs Harbour Swim Club and community, and my parents.

“I can’t wait to share this journey with everyone as I prepare for Manchester.”

By Andrea FERRARI