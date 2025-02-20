Madison Lowrey and Mr Grey shine at After The Track awards



THE Coogee Legion Club played host to the prestigious After the Track Community Awards on 2 February.

Organised by founding director Sharon Lenton and the Thoroughbred Ladies, the event celebrated the post-racing lives of thoroughbreds and those dedicated to their care and success beyond the track.



Among the five nominees for the evening, Madison Lowrey stood out as she was named NSW Most Outstanding Off The Track Handler and Horse.

Madison’s journey with horses began at an early age while growing up on her family’s property in Tillegra, nestled on the Salisbury Road along the Williams River, just eleven kilometres from Dungog.

Ironically, the first horse her grandfather sat her on was a grey – a fitting prelude to her partnership with her current thoroughbred, Golden Sky, affectionately known at home as Mr Grey.

A dedicated and passionate horsewoman, Madison was an active member of the Dungog Pony Club and went on to represent her schools in various equestrian competitions.

She excelled in campdrafting before transitioning to showing at agricultural shows, where she has earned numerous accolades, including Champion, Reserve Champion, and Fashions on the Field with Mr Grey.

This year marks her third consecutive competition with Mr Grey at the Sydney Royal, where she first tasted success with a placing in her debut year.

Madison’s career in the equine industry began at Torryburn Horse Stud at the age of seventeen.

Four years ago, the stud’s manager Mel Copelin, offered her the opportunity to re-home Mr Grey, sparking an extraordinary partnership between horse and handler.

Reflecting on Madison’s achievements, her mother Alison proudly shared, “Madison’s love for her horses is unbelievable.

“Her dedication, patience, and hard work have paid off.

“She has handled quite a few challenges along the way, and I am so very proud of her.”

‘Team Lowrey’ is overjoyed to have Mr Grey as part of their lives, showering him with love and care as they look forward to many more successes in the years ahead.

By Shannon BENTON

