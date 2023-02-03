Major funding boost announced for Nambucca Valley Phoenix

A TOTAL of $648,000 has been announced for the Nambucca Valley Phoenix across two major projects.

The community operated not-for-profit will receive $347,000 through the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund for an accessible carpark and entry to the Phoenix School of Arts in Bowraville.



The organisation will also receive $337,000 through the Our Region, Our Voice’ Regional Youth Investment Program for the Bowraville Out of School Hours Education and Training Support Centre program.

“This funding will provide an Out of School Hours Education Support Centre to support youth engagement at school, support career pathways and assist students to enter into higher education,” Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said.

“It will also improve social, emotional wellbeing outcomes by providing youth in Bowraville access to a variety of out of school support programs, including a homework centre, digital technology, arts and music.

“I’d like to congratulate Nambucca Valley Phoenix for their successful applications which will further enhance our local community.”