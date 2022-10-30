Make a Coffs Coast family’s Christmas through the Support-a-Family program

IN 2021, Lifeline North Coast, Vinnies, Salvos and Lifehouse Care worked together to brighten up the Christmas season for families doing it tough.

Together the local organisations were able to support 95 families with gifts, hampers and groceries.



“We couldn’t have done this without the generous support of the local community and businesses which we are so thankful for,” said Nicole Hayes, Lifeline North Coast.

“Christmas can be a very stressful time of the year, especially recently with the floods and covid and

the inability to work.

“The unprecedented need in the Coffs Harbour region due to the high rents and lack of subsidised housing has also made a huge impact on families this year,” Nicole said.

The Support-a-Family program is on again for 2022, and the organisers are looking forward to being able to provide some joy and cheer to families needing a little support for Christmas.

“Together, we know that many generous people in the region want to give to those in need but don’t have a mechanism to do it,” Nicole said.

“The generosity and community spirit of News Of The Area provide that mechanism and opportunity.

“Together we are building a stronger connection, between agencies and the community and it’s

encouraging that we can work together to benefit those in need in our area.”

Keep an eye out in the coming weeks for the list printed in News Of The Area of families that you can support this Christmas.