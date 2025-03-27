Mallabula martial arts prodigy Bella James chases second world championship



HARD toil and self discipline have reaped plenty of dividends for Mallabula’s martial arts world champion Bella James.

At the ripe age of 13, this determined schoolgirl has reached the top of her field with masterclass performances on the international stage.

Bella is a star pupil at the Fit2Fight Martial Arts School at Raymond Terrace where she continues to thrive under the mentorship of assistant national coach Steve Wheatland.

An outstanding technician with a strong work ethic, Bella started taking her first self-defence class as a seven-year-old.

She is now a five-time national champion and is currently ranked the best martial artist in the points contact category for her age after clinching her first world title in Japan last year.

National selectors have identified Bella’s leadership qualities by naming her captain of the Australian Martial Arts team, which will return to Japan in November for the 2025 World Championships.

She is one of six Fit2Fight students in the Australian squad along with Raymond Terrace colleagues Charli Butler, Kayla Henry, Keilana Henry, Blake Taylor and Charli Davies.

They’ll be joined by Wheatland for the premier international championships in Ito City.

When Bella isn’t training at the Martial Arts School in Port Stephens six days a week, you’ll find her assisting Wheatland with various classes.

“She is the ultimate professional and one heck of a competitor with a bright future in the sport,” he told News Of The Area.

“Bella’s positive attitude rubs off on her peers and she inspires with her actions.

“No one works harder on their craft and she is a true inspiration to budding young pupils at the Fit2Fight school.”

To assist the seven Fit2fight national representatives with their fundraising, a Trivia Night has been organised from 6.30pm on Saturday 5 April at the martial arts school, which is based at 78D Port Stephens Street Raymond Terrace. For inquiries, call 0418 170 008.

By Chris KARAS