Mama Kin Spender to play Woopi Brewery

OVER the past twelve months, one small venue on the northern outskirts of the Coffs LGA is fast gaining a reputation for putting on first class entertainment.

The venue has hosted some outstanding events, with more in the pipeline, but the people behind the campaign insist they are just giving locals what they want.

“They may not all be household names, but the acts we have had like Daniel Champagne, Ray Beadle and Tim Freedman have been handpicked because they fit the vibe of the place,” promoter John Logan told News of the Area.

Woopi Brewery owner Sarah Poole said, “We love bringing world class music to this region and supporting a range of artists who would otherwise skip through Woolgoolga and Coffs.”

“Well over 60 percent of the tickets sold are to people from the northern beaches, so the locals want it,” John added.

Woolgoolga Brewery, or ‘Woopi Brewery’ as it is known locally, has hosted some of Australia’s finest talent in 2022 and now Mama Kin Spender (MKS) will play the venue in early March.

An ARIA-nominated duo of mischief-makers,wholeheartedly committed to community, MKS is Mama Kin (aka Danielle Caruana), a storyteller and dream weaver with a penchant for soul-baring; and Dingo Spender, a producer and songman with remarkable instrumental dexterity.

Mama Kin may be known to many people as John Butler’s wife but is a dynamic artist in her own right.

Long-time friends and collaborators, MKS combine drums, percussion and blistering guitar with lightning arrangements underpinned by harmonies that shimmer and smoulder.

MKS will play an intimate show at Woopi Brewery on Sunday March 5.

Tickets are on sale now at www.jlent.com.au.