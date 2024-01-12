Man charged after aged-care resident allegedly sexually assaulted



SEX Crimes Squad detectives have charged 29-year-old Hayden Carl Skinner following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at an aged care home in Coffs Harbour.

About 2.30am on Monday 1 January 2024, emergency services were called to an aged-care home in Coffs Harbour following reports a 76-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted.



Police were told an unknown man had allegedly entered the woman’s room, before sexually assaulting her and fleeing the scene.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital for further examination and treatment for minor injuries.

Local police commenced inquiries before the investigation was taken over by State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad under Strike Force Coolong.

Following extensive inquiries, about 2.30pm on Thursday 4 January 2024, strike force detectives – with assistance from Coffs/Clarence Police District – arrested Mr Skinner in Coffs Harbour.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with aggravated sex assault- break and enter with intent.

Mr Skinner was refused bail and initially appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court on the morning of Friday January 5.