Man charged over 2021 alleged murder at Stockton

A MAN has been charged with murder as part of ongoing investigations by the Homicide Squad into a fatal fire in Stockton last year.

Just after 5am on Monday 26 July 2021, emergency services were called to Fullerton Street at Stockton, following reports of a unit fire.



On arrival, officers from Fire & Rescue NSW found the premises well alight; however, managed to extinguish the blaze a short time later.

In a search of the premises, the body of a man was discovered.

He’s since been identified as the unit’s resident and sole occupant; 54-year-old Graham Cameron.

A crime scene was established by officers from Newcastle City Police District and subsequently examined by specialist police who determined the fire had been deliberately lit.

The matter was subsequently referred to detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, who established Strike Force Childowla to further investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives – assisted by Northern Region Operation Support Group (OSG) – executed a search warrant at a home on Pitt Street at Stockton about 6.30am on Wednesday 5 October 2022.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where he was charged with murder.

Investigations under Strike Force Childowla continue.

Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Childowla investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.