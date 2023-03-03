Man charged over alleged animal cruelty & domestic assault – Raymond Terrace

A man will appear in court after allegedly throwing a puppy against a wall and assaulting a man at Raymond Terrace.

About 9am (Friday 3 March 2023), officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District commenced an investigation into an alleged assault and act of animal cruelty.

Police have been told two men – aged 18 and 24 – became involved in an argument before the younger man allegedly assaulted the older man, causing an injury to his eye.

The younger man has allegedly thrown a cattle x kelpie puppy against a wall causing serious injuries.

Eight-week-old ‘Dax’ was taken to a local vet for treatment for injuries including a broken leg, which had to be amputated.

Following inquiries, police arrested an 18-year-old man in Maitland about 7pm (Friday 3 March 2023).

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV) and commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal.

The man was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Court on Saturday 4 March 2023.