Man dies after single-vehicle crash at Eungai Rail

AT about 10.30am on Friday 26 May 2023, emergency services were called to the northbound lanes of the M1 at Eungai Rail following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

For reasons still under investigation, a silver Ford Everest left the western shoulder of the roadway and collided with a concrete barrier, before coming to rest suspended in the air between an armco barrier and the concrete barrier.

A rear seat passenger in the silver 4WD, male driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he could not be revived.

The man was believed to be aged in his 70s.

The driver of the vehicle – a 70-year-old woman, and the front seat passenger, a woman also aged 70, were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics before being taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital suffering serious injuries.

Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene while specialist investigators from the Mid North Coast Crash Investigation Unit commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

As inquiries continue, investigators are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has dash cam footage, to contact police.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.