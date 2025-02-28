Man faces court over killing of Duncan Campbell





MARK Andrew Nolan faced Coffs Harbour Local Court last week, accused of killing father-of-five Duncan Campbell with a metal pole.

Mr Campbell was last seen at Coffs Harbour on February 4, 2024.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Eight days after his disappearance, the-58-year-old’s decomposing body was found in bushland on the city’s outskirts near a campsite where he was living.

Authorities announced a $500,000 reward for information to help solve the murder last Tuesday.

By early Wednesday afternoon, police had received tip-offs from the public and had a man in handcuffs.

“We’re pleased to say we did receive information, but we also have added to a very strong circumstantial case, which led to some really great detective work,” Homicide Squad commander Danny Doherty said.

“We also were able to get and obtain direct evidence through covert strategies and techniques.”

The 66-year-old accused killer deliberately targeted Mr Campbell and the pair knew each other before the attack, police said.

Both men were believed to be homeless.

Detectives allege Nolan bludgeoned Mr Campbell to death with a metal pole or bar on February 4 or 5, 2024.

The death was initially deemed not suspicious, but medical evidence showed Mr Campbell was the victim of a “savage and brutal” attack, police said.

“We also allege it was a targeted attack on Duncan… it’s a very brutal attack as well,” Detective Superintendent Doherty said.

“The man we will allege committed the murder was also transient, sleeping rough as well, living in a van in the area, he’d become a strong line of inquiry during the investigation and as a result of the assistance in the community… we were able to get that evidence.”

Nolan appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday and did not apply for bail.

He will remain behind bars until at least April, when he will be back in court.

Mr Campbell’s daughter Brittany previously expressed her grief at her father’s loss.

“Living without dad and without knowing what happened to him, has been incredibly painful for my siblings and myself,” she said.

Investigators described Mr Campbell as being someone who “wouldn’t hurt a fly” and had fallen on hard times despite being loved by his large family.

By Alex MITCHELL, AAP