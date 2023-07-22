Man from trawler

A SICK man was transferred from a trawler north east of Arakoon on Tuesday night.

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers from Trial Bay responded after receiving a call from the trawler.



Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Rodney Page said the skipper of the vessel called for assistance just after 10pm with a young male on board suffering a medical episode.

“A crew from Trial Bay was assembled quickly and rescue vessel Trial Bay 30 was deployed,” he said.

“Marine Area Command and NSW Ambulance were notified immediately.”

Inspector Page spoke with the skipper on board about basic first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques in the event the patient’s condition worsened before the rescue vessel arrived.

“Trial Bay 30 reached the vessel and extracted the patient before transporting him to shore for assessment by paramedics at the Marine Rescue AirBerth on the Macleay River at South West Rocks,” said Inspector Page.

“The Marine Rescue NSW crew of Unit Commander Ian Turner, Jon Cragg and Ron Young did an exceptional job at night to ensure a swift medical evacuation while the entire multi-agency response was seamless in getting the patient to land for treatment,” he said.

Trial Bay Unit Commander Ian Turner said it was very dark on the water with the waxing crescent moon phase.

“We used our FLIR (forward looking infrared) camera and radar for collision avoidance to ensure we met the vessel safely.

“Thankfully sea conditions were fair,” he said.

“We used a stern line to attach TB 30 to the trawler and extracted the patient within 15 seconds before assessing him in the cabin,” Mr Turner said.

Inspector Page said medical evacuations are rare, but Marine Rescue NSW volunteers are fully trained in first aid and advanced resuscitation.

“I’ve only been involved in a few over the past five years but our volunteers are prepared for these instances and last night their hard work and training paid off,” Inspector Page said.

Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.