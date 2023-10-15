Man in court over alleged drug supply and firearms offences

A MAN appeared in court this week charged with alleged drug supply and firearms offences following a crash near Coffs Harbour.

About 12am on Tuesday 10 October 2023, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, North Boambee, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

At the scene, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District located an unattended Volkswagen Passat, which appeared to have been damaged in a crash.

Police located a 32-year-old man nearby, uninjured, who police will allege was driving the Passat.

During a search of the vehicle, police located ammunition. More ammunition, along with 32kg of cannabis and a firearm, was located by officers nearby.

These items were seized to undergo forensic examination.

The man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where he was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, possessing a shortened firearm without authority, possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, possessing ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The South Australian man was refused bail.