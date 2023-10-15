Man in court over alleged drug supply and firearms offences Coffs Coast Coffs Coast - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 16, 2023 A MAN appeared in court this week charged with alleged drug supply and firearms offences following a crash near Coffs Harbour. About 12am on Tuesday 10 October 2023, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, North Boambee, following reports of a single-vehicle crash. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au At the scene, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District located an unattended Volkswagen Passat, which appeared to have been damaged in a crash. Police located a 32-year-old man nearby, uninjured, who police will allege was driving the Passat. During a search of the vehicle, police located ammunition. More ammunition, along with 32kg of cannabis and a firearm, was located by officers nearby. These items were seized to undergo forensic examination. The man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where he was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, possessing a shortened firearm without authority, possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, possessing ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime. The South Australian man was refused bail.