Manly Mullets upset local warriors to clinch Newcastle Gold Cup Ultimate Frisbee Open Men’s title



MEDOWIE’S Ultimate Frisbee iron man Tim Hayes is a warrior on a mission.

After stumbling at the final hurdle in the annual Newcastle Gold Cup tournament staged recently at Mallabula Sports Complex, the fitness guru has set his sights on State Championship honours.

The defensive dynamo was part of a strong Newcastle I-Beam side that were pipped 12-11 by the young Manly Mullets in the Gold Cup trophy decider – their only loss of the tournament.

Now Tim and his talented team-mates have switched their focus to the NSW Regional State Ultimate Championships to be staged at Tuggerah on the Central Coast from February 17-18.

“Our goal is to win the State title to help eradicate the Grand Final heartbreak from the Gold Cup,” a determined Hayes told News Of The Area.

“It was a tough loss considering we beat the Mullets 10-7 the previous day and were in top form leading into the title decider,” reflected the defensive line captain.

“The Manly boys just grabbed their opportunities with high skill throws and super athletic grabs in a great contest,” Tim added.

The experienced I-Beam side, who boast a national ranking of five, won six matches on the trot before they were eclipsed by an unorthodox Manly combination for the Cup gold medal.

Led superbly by Newcastle representative handler Ryan Davey and offensive cutter Chris Stoddard, the I-Beam outfit produced phenomenal running efforts to dominate the Open Men’s division.

But they left their worse performance until last with the enterprising Mullets stunning the Cup favourites in an Ultimate thriller.

Other I-Beam players to impress were defensive markers Matt Keely, Adrian Lim, Grayson Haynes and ace defender Jake Winchester.

The skilful Rogue women’s team toppled GWS Blaze to capture the Open Ladies title after eliminating Sugar Magnolias (15-6) and Factory Flash (11-6).

By Chris KARAS