Marathon distance added to Coffs Harbour Running Festival



FOR the first time, a marathon of 42kms will feature in an organised running festival in Coffs Harbour.

The distance event has been introduced to the C.ex Group Coffs Harbour Running Festival 2025.

A new course has also been set for the Half Marathon.

Taking place on Sunday 14 September, the community and charity event is organised by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour and includes 10km, 5km and 3km distances plus a team challenge.

Around 2000 runners are expected to sign up.

The marathon course will take runners from Coffs Harbour Showground out to the North and South walls of the Jetty Foreshore, then to the end of the historic jetty and back.

They will then return to Coffs Harbour Showground and finish with two 10km laps of the Coffs Creek Walkway and Botanic Gardens.

The new half marathon course is a one-lap event from the “bush to the beach and back again”, Event Director Keelan Birch said.

“Half marathon and marathon events are selling out across Australia, and we are excited to attract keen runners from Sydney, Brisbane and locally to challenge themselves on our even more scenic course.

“Showcasing the Jetty Foreshores and the Coffs Creek Walkway will make for an amazing run and significantly expand the event.

“Course cut-off for the new marathon is 5hrs 30mins, which is designed to make it achievable for all paces.”

Orlando Street bridge will be closed to traffic for the event between 6:00am-8:30am on the day, with professional traffic management in place.

Anytime Fitness is the new naming sponsor for the inaugural marathon.

“It’s fantastic that the event supports local charities and showcases the beauty of the area, while promoting healthy lifestyles with a huge dose of fun,” said Regional Manager Caren Shaw.

Entries open online on Saturday 19 April at coffsrunfestival.com.

By Andrea FERRARI

