March was a busy month for Woolgoolga Red Cross



WOOLGOOLGA Red Cross Branch members and volunteers rallied throughout March to fundraise and celebrate the humanitarian work of the organisation.

The extreme weather event during March also saw volunteers of the Emergency Service, under Team Leader Judy Jackson, involved in supporting those affected in the recent floods by working in evacuation and recovery roles.



Several members of the team have been called to Queensland to provide further experienced support.

Also in March, the annual Red Cross Calling Appeal was well-supported and the branch’s activities continued to respond to the needs of the vulnerable.

“Street stalls were held in the town centre as a donation opportunity and members enjoyed the chance to spread the word of our outreach programs with the lovable Trauma Teddies on display,” said Woolgoolga Red Cross branch spokesperson Robyn Rooth.

The monthly Friendship Afternoon Tea was held and despite heavy rain, a big crowd turned up to enjoy musical entertainment from the “GB and the JJs” group, as well as an interesting talk from vet and marine animal expert Duane March, and a presentation from students of Woolgoolga High School.

A favourite March event is the annual Red Cross Day at Beachouse Café in Woolgoolga.

Café owner Mikayla donates $1 for every cup sold on the day.

“The Branch would like to thank all those who have helped throughout March, hung banners, placed buckets or donated,” Robyn said.

“The long list of supporters includes Woolgoolga Lions Club, Coffs Harbour Bridge Club, NORCO, Diggers, the Seaview Tavern, C.ex Woolgoolga and the local NRMA office.”

During the busy month, the branch was awarded the NSW Seniors Achievement Award which recognises outstanding service to their community.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh made the official presentation to members.

President Kerry Chaffey summed up the busy month, “My sincere gratitude goes out to the wonderful community in which we live and volunteer.

“Your support is amazing.

“Among all this, the usual work of our members continues.”

Meanwhile, the April Friendship Afternoon Tea has been postponed due to Anzac Day and will be held instead on Friday 2 May at 2pm in the Seniors Centre.

Enquiries can be made to Kerry on 0475 774 663.

Anyone interested in helping or joining up can call Judy on 0408 354 422.

By Andrea FERRARI

