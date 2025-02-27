Marine Rescue completes overnight rescue mission



VOLUNTEERS from Marine Rescue Newcastle safely returned two people to shore after their 13.5 metre yacht lost steering 18 nautical miles (33km) off Newcastle.

Radio operators at Marine Rescue Sydney State Communications Centre answered the call for assistance just before 7pm on Thursday 20 February.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The skipper of the distressed vessel advised Marine Rescue Sydney that they had lost steering and needed assistance to return to Newcastle Harbour,” said Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Steve Raymond.

“At the request of NSW Police Marine Area Command, Marine Rescue Newcastle assembled a crew of volunteer members and deployed rescue vessel Newcastle 30 around 8pm.

“Conditions were challenging throughout the entire mission with the Newcastle 30 crew battling one and a half to two metre swells” he said.

Newcastle 30 reached the distressed vessel just after 10pm and secured a towline before making the trip back to Newcastle Harbour.

“The return trip was a slow three hour operation because of the conditions, with Newcastle 30 travelling at three to four knots.

“Newcastle 30 safely manoeuvred the distressed vessel and its crew to a mooring.

“Our radio operators at Marine Rescue Sydney State Communications Centre also did an exceptional job managing communications for the rescue mission,” Inspector Raymond said.