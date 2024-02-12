Marine Rescue honours volunteer for decades of service



HAROLD ‘Harry Gibson’, a stalwart Marine Rescue Port Stephens volunteer for almost four decades, has been recognised for his service with life membership to Marine Rescue NSW.

Mr Gibson was presented the award at a recent Marine Rescue NSW board meeting in Newcastle.



Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said it was wonderful to add Mr Gibson to the Service’s celebrated group of life members.

“This is an honour bestowed upon a member for exceptional service granted to him through the Board of Marine Rescue New South Wales,” Commissioner Barrell said.

“This award for Harry recognises nearly 40 years of dedicated service to Marine Rescue New South Wales, and importantly the boating community.”

Mr Gibson remains a valued member of the Marine Rescue NSW Protocol Committee and began volunteering with the Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol in April 1985.

It was his interest in amateur radio that attracted him to offer his services.

“I felt I had a lot to offer the organisation plus I’ve been in the area (Nelson Bay) most of my life,” Mr Gibson said.

“I had Coxswain and diesel engineering certificates, so I was able to bring those skills along and help new members.

“It gave me such a thrill, I still do that (today), I still mentor new members,” he said.

Mr Gibson said he was honoured to receive the award and provided an insight into the emotion of saving lives on the water.

“There are highlights, very good times and very sad times that I do not talk about.

“The good times are when you’ve rescued people way out, 35 miles plus out to sea.

“You tow them in all night and for them to come up once we boarded the wharf just to hug you and say thank you, ‘we owe you our life you’ve done so much for us’, that more than pays for everything, to see those people back on land safe, it’s a big thrill.

“It’s well worth all the danger, practice and exercise we put into the training,” Mr Gibson said.

There are a huge range of opportunities to volunteer in our community, from service clubs, to organisations like Meals On Wheels and Landcare.

According to Volunteering Australia, “Across Australia, it is estimated that nearly six million (5.897 million) people volunteer through an organisation annually.

“This is almost one third (29.5 percent) of people aged fifteen years and over.”

If you would like to find out more about how you can enrich your life through volunteering contact www.volunteeringaustralia.org.

National Volunteering Week is held from 20-26 May, 2024.

By Marian SAMPSON