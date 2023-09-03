Marine Rescue NSW help disentangle whale off Scotts Head

VOLUNTEERS on board Marine Rescue NSW vessel Trial Bay 30 assisted NSW National Parks and Wildlife with a successful whale disentanglement operation last Friday.

The entangled whale was heading south and located just north of Scotts Head.



Marine Rescue Trial Bay Unit Commander Ian Turner who was part of the crew on board TB 30 alongside Joe McLachlan and Master Jon Cragg said it was an impressive multi-agency operation.

“The whale was entangled in nylon ropes, maker buoys and plastic drums.

“Conditions were ideal and everyone involved did a wonderful job to free the whale.

“The National Parks and Wildlife crew are a highly skilled group of people.

“Our Marine Rescue NSW radio operators Phil Hartley and Rick Turvey were also vital in providing radio communications during the operation.

“It was a great team effort,” Mr Turner said.

