Marine Rescue return boaters to yacht after tender submerges on Wooli Beach



VOLUNTEERS from Marine Rescue Wooli assisted two adults and a young child sailing from Cairns to Victoria after their yacht ran out of fuel and their tender became submerged and disabled off Wooli last Thursday.

Marine Rescue NSW Inspector John Murray said Marine Rescue Wooli received a call for assistance just before 12pm and rescue vessel Wooli 30 deployed.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The skipper of the sailing vessel, a woman and child were attempting to reach land in a 2.5 metre tender to purchase diesel after the yacht ran out of fuel.

“Unfortunately they got caught by the shore break and took on a substantial amount of water which disabled their engine.

“All three people on board the tender safely made it to shore.

“Volunteers from Marine Rescue Wooli assisted the sailors, transferring them to their yacht which was anchored between Wooli and Wilsons Headland.

“The crew on board WI 30 monitored the sailors until the vessel’s engine began working,” Inspector Murray said.

Volunteers from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour managed radio communications for the mission.

