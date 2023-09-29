Marine Rescue Trial Bay crew completes lengthy early morning rescue

VOLUNTEERS on board Marine Rescue NSW vessel Trial Bay 30 have returned two people and their disabled boat safely to shore.

The boaters radioed Marine Rescue NSW just after 1.30am on Saturday September 23 after losing steering on their vessel.



Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Rodney Page said the vessel ran into trouble after hitting a suspected fishing trap.

“The vessel broke free from the suspected fish trap with no obvious damage.

“They then lost steering as they approached Scotts Head.

“With winds in the range of 20 to 25 knots, it was too difficult for the skipper to steer the vessel with sails only.”

Rescue vessel TB 30 deployed, and completed the journey in the dark to reach the vessel.

Two metre swells required a slow and steady tow.

Inspector Page said the disabled vessel was safely returned to an emergency buoy at 8.40am on Saturday morning.

Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.