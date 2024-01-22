Marine Rescue Trial Bay replacement vessel on target for autumn completion



CONSTRUCTION of Marine Rescue Trial Bay’s new replacement vessel, Trail Bay 30, is progressing well after fabrication commenced at Yamba Welding and Engineering in the NSW Northern Rivers last November.

The Trial Bay unit works to keep boaters safe on the water across the Macleay and Nambucca coasts and beyond.



Marine Rescue NSW Senior Manager Fleet Kelvin Parkin said the new Trial Bay 30 is being delivered as part of the Service’s vessel replacement program.

“TB 30 that is in current operation is around twelve years old, it’s had a really good life for Marine Rescue NSW but we’ve got to update our fleet and equipment to be at the latest technology.

“We look at our vessels, their age and how much it costs to do a refurbishment compared to buying a new one and it’s time to replace the Trial Bay vessel,” he said.

Mr Parkin said the new Trial Bay 30 is a ten metre Naiad boat with improved technology.

“It has an updated hull shape with the axe head bow and twin 300 horsepower (engines), new radio system and multi-function displays.

“We are expecting the vessel to be ready for sea trials in April.

“Everything is coming together nicely.

“The hull is on schedule, the top frame which is the wheelhouse is now constructed so it is time to flip it over and put everything else together,” Mr Parkin said.

The NSW Government has contributed to the cost of the Trial Bay replacement vessel to support the vital work of Marine Rescue NSW and its 3,300 volunteers.

Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.