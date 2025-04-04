Marine Rescue urges boaters to stay vigilant



WITH just over a month left in the boating season, Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell has issued a strong reminder for boaters to stay cautious, as preventable mechanical issues accounted for the majority of call-outs in February.

Statistics from last month reveal that engine, battery and fuel-related problems were responsible for 67 percent of Marine Rescue NSW’s responses.



Commissioner Barrell emphasised the need for boaters to conduct thorough pre-launch checks to avoid unnecessary breakdowns.

“It is concerning that two-thirds of the missions conducted by our volunteers last month were for preventable issues,” Commissioner Barrell said.

“Boaters need to ensure their vessel is in good working order every time they launch and that they have enough fuel on board, with some in reserve.

“Please don’t think for one minute, ‘I’ve got through the season without any issues, it won’t happen to me’.”

February was a busy month for Marine Rescue NSW, with volunteers completing 415 search and rescue missions across the state, including 114 emergency responses, successfully returning 936 people to shore.

Radio operators handled 19,013 calls and monitored over 22,500 vessels that “Logged On” to the free Marine Rescue NSW app or VHF Channel 16.

“Logging On provides details of their trip, and in the event they don’t return as planned, a search can be initiated. “Logging On saves precious time in an emergency, it only takes a minute to protect a lifetime,” Commissioner Barrell added.

The Mid North Coast region, which includes the Nambucca Valley, saw 31 search and rescue missions in January, with 17 classified as emergency responses.

A total of 65 people were safely returned to shore across the region’s nine Marine Rescue units, including at Nambucca, Coffs Harbour, Trial Bay, and Port Macquarie.

As the colder months approach, many boaters begin to store their vessels, but improper storage can lead to mechanical issues when the warm weather returns.

One of the most common problems is fuel deterioration.

Many boaters leave fuel in their tanks, unaware that petrol begins to break down over time.

This can lead to engine troubles when the boat is used again after months of storage.

“To avoid this issue, boaters should drain their fuel before storage and use it in their lawnmower or car, or add a long-life fuel stabiliser to keep it effective,” Marine Rescue Nambucca Unit Commander Gary Nichols told News Of The Area.

“It’s also important to close or block the air vent on your motor to prevent moisture from entering the fuel system.”

Mr Nichols said battery maintenance is another key concern.

“Even a well-maintained battery will lose charge if left unused for three to four months,” he said.

“Don’t let a preventable issue ruin your day on the water and potentially put your life and others’ lives at risk.”

By Mick BIRTLES

