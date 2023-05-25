Mark Griffioen named Bellingen Shire Council GM

MARK Griffioen, Bellingen Shire Council’s Deputy General Manager Community and Corporate and Acting General Manager has been named as Council’s new General Manager.

Mayor Steve Allan was pleased to announce the appointment after an extensive recruitment process.



“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Griffioen as our new General Manager,” Mayor Allen said.

“Mark will commence his work in this critical role commencing in early July 2023.

“Mark has been appointed on a five-year performance-based contract and looks forward to this incredible opportunity to continue his work in this pivotal role for our community which he has become very attached to.

“Mark was interviewed by the Recruitment Panel on two occasions including by the full Council at a final session recently.

“Despite tough opposition from many impressive candidates, he impressed on both occasions with his mature approach along with his obvious energy and drive based on his past achievements.

“His extensive experience and proven leadership in local government will be invaluable in guiding our Council and community forward.

“The Council is confident that Mr Griffioen’s appointment will bring positive outcomes and enhance the delivery of services to the residents of Bellingen Shire.”

With 27 years of experience in Local Government across New South Wales, Queensland, the Northern Territory, and New Zealand, Griffioen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Griffioen has held executive positions at West Arnhem Shire Council, Wagga Wagga City Council, Scenic Rim Regional Council, and Timaru District Council, among others.

Mr Griffioen is a fellow of the Certified Practicing Accountant Program (CPA Australia) and holds a Bachelor of Financial Administration from the University of New England.

“I am honoured to be selected as the General Manager of Bellingen Shire Council,” Mr Griffioen said.

“I look forward to working closely with Mayor Allan, the Councillors, the dedicated staff and the community to build on the Council’s achievements and ensure the continued growth and prosperity of our vibrant community.

“Together, we will strive to provide high-quality services, protect our natural environment, and promote sustainable development.

“I love being part of the Bellingen Shire community and will get out and about and continue to meet as many community organisations and members as I can.

I want to hear what their Council can improve, and they can be assured I will identify the priorities and act upon findings to build a better Bellingen Shire in partnership with our dedicated Mayor and Councillor team.”

Mark Griffioen’s appointment comes with a five-year, performance-based contract, reflecting the Council’s commitment to long-term strategic planning and organizational stability and will commence in the role on 4 July 2023.