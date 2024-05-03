Martin Ballangarry nominated for role on Gaagal Wanggaan National Park Board



AT last Wednesday’s meeting, Nambucca Valley councillors voted to nominate Cr Martin Ballangarry OAM as a member of the Gaagal Wanggan National Park Board of Management, with Cr David Jones nominated as deputy member.



The role of member was previously held by late councillor Trever Ballangarry while Cr Jones was the previous deputy member.

“NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has asked Council for two Council nominations each for a member and a deputy (alternate delegate if the member is unavailable) to the Gaagal Wanggaan (South Beach) National Park Board of Management,” Mayor Hoban told the councillors in discussing the motion.

The aim of the Board is to put strategies in place to protect and conserve the values of the park including preserving biodiversity, managing weeds, pest animals and other threats, conserving Aboriginal culture and managing fire.

Council has until May 17 to forward the nominations to the Office of Environment and Heritage, NSW National Parks and Wildlife.

By Ned COWIE