Maxine Kohlhagen receives Life Membership to Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group



LIFE Membership has been bestowed upon Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) Treasurer and long-time member Maxine Kohlhagen.

“Maxine has been an integral part of the group for many, many years, and is an accomplished artist, calligrapher and porcelain painter too,” said CHCAG President Sue Roberts.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Maxine accepted the honour warm-heartedly and shared some of her history with the group.

“My involvement with the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group began many years ago in the early 2000s when I enrolled for a pastel class,” she said.

Maxine took part in several classes at that time, but as she became more involved with North Coast Porcelain Painting, she took a break from the gallery.

“In 2012 Coffs Calligraphers joined the CHCAG.

“As I was a member of the calligraphers and had been since 1992, I once again became part of the group.

“In 2016, I was approached by two members, just six weeks after losing my husband, asking if I would consider taking on the role of Treasurer for the group.

“I was given one week to think about it, which I did.

“I decided to say yes as I thought it was a great opportunity to be able to focus on something different and I knew that if it was too much for me, I would just hand in the position after one year.

“But here I am eight years later, still Treasurer.

“I do enjoy doing it and during this time I have met many wonderful people and artists.”

Maxine said she has always been interested in “doing some form of craft”.

“From a young age I knitted and did sewing.

“I taught myself to crochet.

“Living in a country area on a farm at Walla Walla just north of Albury, I was limited to what classes I could attend after leaving school and it was only after we moved to Coffs Harbour in 1977 that this all changed as there was so much available.”

It was then that she started to attend night classes, as well as some daytime classes.

In 1997, Maxine gained her Certificate IV in Teaching of Calligraphy from Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Community College to become an accredited tutor.

Over the years she has tutored many courses for Coffs Calligraphers, Nambucca ACE, Coffs Coast Community College and now for CHCAG.

“I enjoy teaching and sharing my knowledge.”

Since becoming more actively involved with the gallery, Maxine has attended many classes and workshops.

“Learning many different mediums has broadened my knowledge,” she said.

Maxine is a regular exhibitor in the displays at CHCAG’s home at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery.

“Many people have asked me how I find time to do all the things I do, but to me sitting idle is such a waste of valuable time when you could be doing something creative.

“It was only after I lost my husband, after just a three-month battle with brain cancer, that I realised life is so precious, so make the most of every day that you are given.

“This really changed my outlook on life,” she said.

“It was a great surprise and honour to be presented with Life Membership of the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group at their recent exhibition opening.

“In 2007 I was honoured to be awarded Life Membership of Coffs Calligraphers.

“To me having now received two Life Memberships to two different groups is even a greater honour and something I will treasure.”

By Andrea FERRARI