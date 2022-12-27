Mayoral Academic Scholarships open for 2023



A TOTAL of $40,000 is now available to help Port Stephens students starting TAFE or university in 2023 as part of the Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships.

This is the fourteenth year that local students can apply for a $2,000 scholarship to help cover the cost of their studies thanks to the joint initiative by Port Stephens Council and local Port Stephens businesses.



This year, sixteen local businesses have collectively contributed $40,000 to the scholarship pool creating 20 scholarships.

This year’s generous sponsors include Ampcontrol, BAE Systems, Business Port Stephens, Club Lemon Tree (x2), Destination Port Stephens, Hunter Land, Hunter Readymixed Concrete, McDonald Jones Homes, MOJO Homes, Newcastle Airport (2), Raymond Terrace Bowling Club, Salamander Bay Recycling (2), Soldiers Point Bowling Club, The Wests Group (x2), Tomago Aluminium and Weathertex.

Mayor Ryan Palmer says the program continues to grow and help local students on their way to further education.

“Every year, I’m increasingly impressed with the calibre of applications we receive for this program,” Mayor Palmer said.

“Recipients use the scholarship to help pay for textbooks, buying a laptop or helping with rising living costs.

“We know these scholarships go a long way to helping students pursue their passions and achieve their goals through further education.

“I encourage students to apply for a scholarship and give yourself a head start in your academic career,” he said.

Mayor Palmer also recognises the generosity of local businesses in supporting this important initiative.

“Over the last thirteen years, we’ve helped over 150 students reach their academic goals with scholarships totalling over $300,000.

“Our local businesses remain committed to supporting and investing in our future leaders because they know its importance in the long term.

“I want to thank all of our amazing business sponsors. Many of which have been with us since the start and recognise the value of investing in this program,” he said.

The 2023 Mayoral Academic Scholarships are open from now until Friday 15 January 2023.

For more information and to apply, visit pscouncil.info/mayoralacademicscholarships