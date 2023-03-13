Mayoral Scholarship Recipient – Mabel Bradbury

AS school captain at Irrawang High School, Mabel Bradbury learned to be a leader who listens to her student cohort and advocates for those without a voice.

Loving the school environment so much, Mabel decided to study a Bachelor of Education (Secondary) at the University of Newcastle.



Mabel will be trailblazing and breaking stereotypes with her specialty of Industrial Technology timber and metal.

Her career will help shape the next generation of woodworkers.

“I am going to use my scholarship funds to pay for some of my university textbooks, which are very expensive,” Mabel Bradbury told News Of The Area.

Mabel is also a keen reader and enjoys the fantasy genre.

For future students, Mabel recommends preparing summary sheets and starting studying earlier.

Mabel’s scholarship is being funded by Salamander Bay Recycling, an organisation that helps the community repurpose, recycle and reuse waste.

Salamander Bay Recycling sponsored two scholarships in 2023.

By Marian SAMPSON