McInnes wins vets golf, Hurworth lands hole in one



THERE were two good golfing achievements when the Gloucester Veterans turned out on Tuesday 18 February in dry cool condition on a course in top condition.

Brian McInnes had a clear win and Steve Hurworth had a Hole-in-One at the 180 metre 13th hole.

The event was an Individual Stableford and the ninth round of the Veterans’ Summer Cup; it was sponsored by Joy and Steve Hurworth.

The winner was Brian McInnes who scored 39 Stableford points with balls won by Chris Steele 38, Arthur Poynting 37 and Paul Griffiths, Amanda Robertson, Anne Wand and Carolyn Davies all of whom scored an even handicap par 36.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Steve Hurworth with his Hole-in-One. At the 6th and 15th holes Carolyn Davies and Brian McInnes were closest in a good-sized field.

On Tuesday 25 February the Gloucester Veteran Golfers will be playing an Individual Stroke event sponsored by Ken Kelly. The following Tuesday there will be an Individual Stableford sponsored by Penny and Brian Mitchell.

By Peter WILDBLOOD