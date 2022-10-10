Meals on Wheels volunteers complete safety courses

OVER the last month Meals on Wheels volunteers have been upgrading their skills.

Under the guidance of Kelly Pietsch from Midcoast First Aid and Safety, fifteen volunteers, both kitchen workers and deliverers, from the local Meals on Wheels association have renewed their First Aid and CPR qualifications for 2022 or have completed a course for the first time.



The enthusiastic volunteer group, subsidised by Meals on Wheels, gathered at the Hawks Nest Community Hall and spent an intensive training day learning the basics.

“Kelly’s new digital projection program gave all participants an extensive coverage of the basic skills including assessing the casualty, providing safety, accessing emergency services and using resources to provide first aid,” said Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Meals on Wheels Office Manager Meredyth Rae.

“Basic anatomy, physiology, and the importance of the chain of survival were also covered.

“Kelly also emphasised the importance of reviewing incidents to improve skills and response times and seeking help as required.

“Her knowledgeable and detailed presentation made the group feel comfortable in applying what they have learnt in their everyday life.”

Volunteers found the experience most rewarding and now feel comfortable to handle emergency situations that could arise, not only in their Meals on Wheels workplace, but also in their community settings, either at home or in the wider community.