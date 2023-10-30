Medal haul for Port Stephens Dragon Boat paddlers at Australian Masters Festival in Adelaide

A GROUP of competitive paddlers from the Port Stephens region have returned from the 19th Australian Masters Games in Adelaide with a swag of medals.

Local Dragon Boat stalwarts Andrew Downey and wife Debbie Downey of Taylors Beach, Brendan Jones of Nelson Bay, Janine Noonan of Anna Bay, Sandra Lyons of Fingal Bay, Jane Lockhardt of Soldiers Point and Jacinta Veitch of Corlette all hail from the Port Stephens Dragon Boat Club and competed at the week-long festival of sport that brings together weekend warriors from around Australia and the world.

They combined with paddlers from the Deepwater Dragon Boat Club in Saratoga to compete in the Senior A (40-50 yrs), B (50-60 yrs) and C (60 yrs and older) categories.

The talented Jones and Andrew Downey secured gold medals in the Senior A Open 20s race and bronze medals in the Senior A Open 10s and also combined with a third club mate in Noonan to bring home more bronze in the Senior A Open 20s event.

Port Stephens Dragon Boat Club President Karyn Price told News Of The Area, “Close to 1000 paddlers from around the country took part in the Masters Festival.

“Our seven paddlers joined forces with the Deepwater contingent and competed in multiple events over the two days with up to 20 races per day,” Karyn reflected.

“Races consisted of both 10s and 20s meaning the number of paddlers in the boat with the Mixed event featuring a minimum of eight and maximum of ten for each gender while the Opens holds no restrictions,” she exclaimed.

“This was the first time we had entered the National Masters and for Brendan, Andrew and Janine to collect medals was a top achievement,” Karyn added.

A highlight for Jones – who doubles as Club Coach – was being a part of the gold medal-winning Deepwater team in the Senior A Open 20s race along with Andrew Downey.

The astute Jones, who took up the sport three years ago, has represented NSW at national regattas and helped prepare the Masters team along with Deepwater mentor Kathy Cummings.

He competed in Senior A with Andrew Downey while Noonan and Veitch lined up in Senior B and Debbie Downey, Lyons and Lockhardt in Senior C.

By Chris KARAS