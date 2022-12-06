SLEIGH bells will be ringing and people singing as the community gets into the Christmas spirit at the Medowie Christmas Carnival.

Brought to you by the Medowie Williamtown Rotary Club, the Medowie Christmas Carnival is a beloved community tradition.



On Saturday December 10 at Ferodale Sports Complex, Ferodale Road, Medowie from 3-8 pm, the Carnival will present an emporium of carefully curated artisan stalls, international street food vendors, rides and amusements, Santa, showbags, sponsor stalls and giveaways.

The Carnival also offers a great opportunity for last minute Christmas shopping.

Performances by Medowie Christian School and Wirreanda School will be showcased on the main stage, as well as performances by local dance studios.

A variety of local community groups will present stalls and offer demonstrations, while there will be displays from the RAAF and Army.

Megan Spiller from The Studio will delight the crowd with her vocal performance.

Entry to Medowie Christmas Carnival is free courtesy of major sponsor Curtis and Blair and The Media Park.

The event is being pulled together by a small team for the benefit of the local community.

Organiser Katrina Becker told News Of The Area, “Medowie Christmas Carnival’s foundation has been built on the strength of community engagement and the dedication of volunteers who have pooled their experience and professional skills to deliver an event worthy of our audience.

“A not-for-profit event on this scale helps build trust and community outreach, connects people and resources, develops new leaders and creates opportunities for cooperative learning experiences.”

Medowie Christmas Carnival is community funded with businesses, community groups and individuals investing in the families who live, work and play in our community via sponsorship, fundraising, stallholder fees, and community donations.

“We encourage families and their friends to bring a picnic blanket, relax and enjoy live entertainment and immerse themselves in the festive community spirit as we celebrate the countdown to Christmas!”

The military will be doing a display RAAF with the dog unit and there will be Royal Australian Air Force and Australian Army static displays for visitors to explore.

By Marian SAMPSON