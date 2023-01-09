Medowie Combined Probus Club continues to grow

THE Medowie Combined Probus Club celebrated their Christmas lunch and festivities in style at Cookabarra at Bobs Farm.

Kevin Tomlinson from the Medowie Combined Probus Club told News Of The Area, “It was a fun day and the winners of the traditional prize baskets of Christmas goodies were very pleased.”



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The whole day was held in the Probus mantra of ‘Fun, Fellowship and Friendship’ as the Club held its last function for 2022.

“2023 should be a great year, hopefully with no Covid interruptions.”

The club has some exciting guest speakers organised to provide entertaining presentations for members.

The Combined Probus Club of Medowie meets at 10.00 am on the third Wednesday of the month at the Medowie Community Centre and all are welcome.

The Club is intended for retired and semi-retired members of the community.

The regular meeting provides an opportunity for meeting people, with guest speakers covering a wide range of topics, enjoyable morning teas, and a lucky door prize or two.

If you would like more details, email medowieprobus@gmail.com.

“The next meeting will be on Wednesday 18 January 2023 and we look forward to meeting more new potential members for our growing Probus Club.

“The Combined Probus Club of Medowie wishes their community a safe, healthy and happy New Year.”

By Marian SAMPSON