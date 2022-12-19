Medowie couple enjoy sporting success in 2022

IT has been a great sporting year for Steve and Jenny Withey in 2022.

Jenny has been involved with the Medowie Netball Club for many years as a National B badged Umpire, and is also the Manager of the Nelson Bay 12 years representative team.

At the recent Medowie Netball Club presentation night, Jenny was awarded Senior Umpire of the Year and was presented with her Life Member badge.

At the Medowie Netball AGM, Jenny was then voted into the position of Umpire Convenor.

Steve has been involved in football for more than 30 years and currently plays over 35s for Medowie FC.

In November this year Steve participated in the Pan Pacific Masters Games (PANPACS) on the Gold Coast.

“The competition runs every two years however with the pandemic 2018 was the last year that it went ahead,” Steve said,

“I played football for a club called Dunrooten United in the O60’s division.

“We played seven games in seven days, finished top of our group and went down in the Gold Medal match.

“it was my first time playing at PANPACS and I had no expectations, just to play fair, play hard, enjoy the experience and meet some new friends,” Steve said.