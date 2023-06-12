Medowie Marauders enforcer Daniel Carmody is ‘King of the Hits’ in Hunter Suburban Rugby

MEDOWIE native Daniel Carmody was always destined to play rugby for his hometown.

Having grown up just a stone’s throw from Boyd Oval, where he witnessed many a union fixture, there was every chance he would one day pull on a Marauders jumper.

Daniel’s early childhood days were spent down at the oval, honing his tackling technique in pick up matches with the local neighbourhood kids and building a reputation as a football ‘enforcer’.

But the Marauders had to wait to get their man.

The Carmody family took eldest son Daniel to the Raymond Terrace Roosters Junior Rugby League Club as a feisty five-year-old to play in the local Under 7s competition.

Even from this tender age, Daniel was labelled a “demon defender” with the ability to demolish opposing teams with his bone-jarring tackles.

The Medowie rugby legend told News Of The Area that “tackling always came naturally to me”.

“From the moment I started playing I took great satisfaction in executing the big hits,” he recalled.

Daniel enjoyed a successful rugby league career with the Roosters that spanned twelve seasons – captaining the club to Grand Final appearances as a tough-tackling forward and collecting a long service medal when he ‘retired’ at the age of seventeen.

His introduction to rugby came five years earlier as a pupil at Medowie’s Wirreanda Public School.

Daniel was selected in the Hunter Primary Schools rugby representative team and joined the Medowie Marauders from Under 14s – combining his league and union commitments on weekends.

He participated in the Hunter Sports High Rugby program from Year 7 to Year 10 before completing his studies at the Callaghan College Jesmond Senior Campus in Year 11 and 12.

Daniel had a short stint with the Hamilton Hawks Colts Under 19s before retiring to focus on his tertiary studies.

After undertaking a five year sporting sabbatical to complete a Bachelor Business degree in Innovative Entrepreneurship at Newcastle University, the power running forward is making a comeback to rugby this season with his beloved Marauders.

The Medowie boys have endured an injury-ravaged campaign to date in the Hunter Suburban Rugby competition under the guidance of experienced mentor Josh Murphy.

Daniel’s rugby career has been hampered by injury – sustaining two broken wrists, damaged shoulder and knee and groin problems over the years.

He was appointed the Marauders’ first grade captain but is currently sidelined with a hip injury and broken hand.

Daniel’s inspirational leadership and punishing defence has been sorely missed and despite the heavy injury toll the Medowie boys continue to push each other.

Since coming out of retirement, Daniel has had the opportunity to pack down at prop alongside his 21-year-old kid brother Ben.

“It is the first time we’ve played together and I’m relishing the experience,” enthused Daniel.

“Ben also likes to tackle hard and they call us the ‘Bash Brothers’.

“I think my parents enjoy the fact we are in the same team and are big Marauders fans,” he added.

By Chris KARAS