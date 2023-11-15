Medowie Probus Club learns of member’s Navy service history

THE Royal Australian Navy (RAN) service of Medowie Probus Club member Keith Bailey was the topic of a recent meeting of the club, presented by fellow member Ann Tomlinson.

The presentation centred on when Keith was a Lieutenant Commander in the RAN and was asked to be the Guard Commander when HRH Queen Elizabeth II came to Australia in 1992.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Ann spoke about Keith’s service in the RAN and the preparation needed for the greeting of Her Majesty as part of the Tri-Service Guard.

“A collection of slides were shown during the presentation with Keith accompanying HRH Queen Elizabeth II as she inspected the troops on her arrival, and at the subsequent ceremony three days later when she opened the fiftieth State Parliament sitting to celebrate the 150 year anniversary of New South Wales,” Kevin Tomlinson of the Medowie Probus Club told News Of The Area.

The presentation also included some humorous anecdotes from the occasion.

The aim of Probus is to provide a meeting place for retirees and semi-retirees in an atmosphere of ‘Fellowship, Fun and Friendship’.

The Combined Probus Club of Medowie provides for both genders and meets on the third Wednesday of the month at the Medowie Community Centre on Ferodale Road, Medowie.

Meetings are held at 10.00 am and run for around an hour and a half, offering stimulating guest speakers and a delightful morning tea.

All are welcome and further information can be obtained at medowieprobus@gmail.com.

By Marian SAMPSON