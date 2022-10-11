Medowie Probus Club Visits Largs

MEMBERS of the Medowie Combined Probus Club have once again enjoyed their regular ‘Munchies’ at Bushrangers Bar & Brasserie at Largs.

Kevin Tomlinson told News Of The Area, “Excellent food and tremendous company, held in the Probus mantra of ‘Fun, Fellowship and Friendship’.



“The drive out to Largs had some members following their GPS and it was a drive over pot-holed roads through Brandy Hill, Seaham and assorted small townships.

“The day was great and fortunately the rain held off for the drive, and all were impressed with the menu offerings at The Bushranger,” he said.

Medowie Probus Club arranges a ‘Munchies’ event once a month, on the fortnight alternating to their meeting.

One couple who attended the outing, Lyn and Gerry, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary the day before and are hopeful of making it to 70 years.

The Combined Probus Club of Medowie meets at 10.00 am on the third Wednesday of the month at Medowie Community Centre and all are welcome.

The Combined Probus Club of Medowie is intended for retired and semi-retired members of the community.

The regular meetings provide an opportunity for meeting people and feature guest speakers covering a wide range of topics, morning tea, and a lucky door prize or two.

If you would like more details contact email medowieprobus@gmail.com.

By Marian SAMPSON