Medowie RSL sub-Branch to establish new Auxiliary

A PUBLIC meeting is to be held at 11:30 am on Thursday 22 June at the Medowie Social with the aim of establishing a newly formed Auxiliary to support the fund-raising efforts of the Medowie RSL sub-Branch.

“For a number of years the Medowie RSL sub-Branch had been supported by what was known at the time as the RSL NSW Women’s Auxiliaries and we are forever grateful for their past efforts,” said sub-Branch spokesperson Mr Peter Stephenson OAM.



“In fact the sub-Branch would never have been able to get off the ground without them.

“However recently that Auxiliary folded and is now no longer a woman only group, with both genders now being able to participate.

“Without a strong volunteer fundraising group we would struggle to meet our aim of supporting veterans and their families when they are most in need,” Mr Stephenson said.

Similar to sub-Branches, the RSL Auxiliary is a non-political, non-sectarian organisation.

It raises funds for the well-being of current and ex-serving members of the Australian Defence Force and their families.

Members of the Auxiliary also visit veterans in hospital, in aged care or at home, assist with sub-Branch commemoration activities and often provide meals for sub-Branch functions and events.

The RSL Auxiliary raises funds to support the charitable objects of the sub-Branch by holding raffles, selling tokens during the ANZAC and Poppy Appeals, as well as other fundraising activities that arise throughout the year in their local community.

RSL Auxiliaries were founded on fellowship and a desire to care for our veterans and this principle guides their existence to the present day.

Members enjoy the friendship of like-minded people, visiting other auxiliaries when they hold functions, and being able to share ideas and ideals.

Anyone over the age of eighteen years who would like to find out more information is invited to attend the upcoming meeting to hear from the State-Coordinator of RSL NSW Auxiliaries, Mrs Pauline James OAM, who will explain the wonderful work the Auxiliaries have been doing and how you can volunteer your time and energy for a worthwhile cause.

At the same time, any serving or ex-service personnel as well as existing RSL NSW sub-Branch members will be able to hear from the outgoing State President, Mr Ray James OAM.

For further information and to register your interest contact Mrs Roslyn Grogan on 0427 995 055 or 4010 4047, Mr Peter Stephenson on 0427 504 907 or email MedowieSB@rslnsw.org.au.

The Medowie Social is on Ferodale Road, Medowie.