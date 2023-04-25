Medowie seniors connect through Probus

GETTING out and about and connecting with the community is especially important in our retirement years.

Probus Clubs offer companionship and activities for the retired and semi-retired with likeminded people.



Members of the Combined Probus Club of Medowie recently enjoyed lunch at the General Washington Hotel at Stockton as part of their regular ‘Munchies’ program.

Kevin Tomlinson told News Of The Area, “The Outings Officer Lyn arranges a venue each month for members to enjoy the company of other members and a great feed.”

The Probus mantra of ‘Fun, Fellowship and Friendship’ is always central to these events.

“Apart from the ‘Munchies’, there are also guest speakers at the meeting, giving the most varied and entertaining presentations, which are always thoroughly enjoyed by members,” Kevin said.

Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at the Medowie Community Centre at 10.00 am.

After the guest speaker, morning tea is held and members can chat while enjoying a cuppa and some finger foods.

By Marian SAMPSON