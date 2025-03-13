Medowie Social to be converted into registered club



PORT Stephens Council is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the purchase or lease of Medowie’s social hub.

Medowie Social opened in 2020 and has since been leased as a Multipurpose Sports and Community Facility.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In 2024, Council surveyed the community about the future of the venue with 80 percent of over 1,200 residents who participated supporting a change of Medowie Social to a registered club.

A change of use development application (DA) was submitted and has been approved for the venue to be converted into a registered club.

Mayor Leah Anderson said this will allow the venue to transform into a bigger drawcard for residents and visitors.

“This is an exciting opportunity for a business operator to take charge of the venue and turn Medowie Social into a thriving club for the community,” Mayor Anderson said.

“It’s an incredible community facility and we’re excited to see what the future holds for Medowie Social as a registered club.”

The EOI process is now open and is expected to close in late April.

“During this process the current vendors will continue to operate from the facility and we encourage the community to support them,” Mayor Anderson said.

“Thank you to everyone who participated and shared their thoughts on the future of Medowie Social.

“I know the Medowie community have been waiting patiently for the outcome and it’s fantastic to see the community getting what they desired with this facility,” Mayor Anderson added.

Situated at 36A Ferodale Road, Medowie Social has been designed to be a central place for the local community to come together.

The venue includes a commercial kitchen and bar, a seating area for 200 patrons, two function rooms for an additional 160 patrons, one office, two meeting rooms and an area that could be used for a second bowling green or further development (subject to Council approval).